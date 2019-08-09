(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Sheffield United: Here's how the Blades could line up in their Premier League clash against Bournemouth on Saturday

Sheffield United will get their first top tier campaign in over a decade under way on Saturday afternoon, as they take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

By Richie Boon
Friday, 09 August, 2019, 12:16

After an excellent summer transfer window for the Blades, Chris Wilder will have some tough calls to make over his starting XI, and here's who could line-up for United against the Cherries...

1. GK - Dean Henderson

The England U21 ace is expected to be between the sticks, after securing a second consecutive loan spell at Bramall Lane. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

2. RWB - George Baldock

The former MK Dons man will be looking to cause some chaos down the right, and has the discipline necessary to batten down the hatches when required. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

3. CB - Phil Jagielka

The Blades youth academy product will add some invaluable top tier experience to Chris Wilder's side, and will offer them some real solidity at the back too. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

4. CB - Jack O'Connell

The ex-England youth international will have a busy afternoon against Bournemouth's impressive front-line, but he's more than up to the challenge of keeping them quiet. (Photo: Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

