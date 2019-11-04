(Photo by Epsilon/Getty Images)

Sheffield United: Here's how Football Manager 2020 thinks the Blades squad will look in five seasons time

The wait is (almost) over: Football Manager -the highly popular management game, notorious for its addictive nature and ability to single-handedly destroy promising relationships - has returned, with the Beta edition of FM2020 being released last Friday evening.

By Richie Boon
Monday, 4th November 2019, 3:17 pm
Updated Monday, 4th November 2019, 3:19 pm

For a bit of fun, we've simmed the game five seasons into the future, and had a peep at how it thinks the Blades squad will look in the 2024/25 season. Click and scroll through the gallery to see United's predicted starting XI, substitutes, and manager.

1. GK: Danny Ward

With Dean Henderson back at Manchester United (played twice in three seasons, don't ask), the Blades have opted for Wales international Danny Ward between the sticks. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

2. RB: George Baldock

Switched from wing-back to full-back, the current Blades star is still at the club, sticking with them during a dark, three-season spell back in the Championship between 2020 and 2023. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

3. CB: Tyrone Mings

Skippering the Blades, it's England international Tyrone Mings. The sim saw United pay a hefty £10.75m for the defender, who bizarrely spent a season with Shabab Al-Alhi before returning to England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

4. CB: Emanuel Mammana

The former Zenit Saint-Petersburg man starts alongside Mings, in his first season at Bramall Lane following a £15 million swoop. - he's earning a pretty £96,000 per-week! (Photo by Epsilon/Getty Images)

