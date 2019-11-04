Sheffield United: Here's how Football Manager 2020 thinks the Blades squad will look in five seasons time
The wait is (almost) over: Football Manager -the highly popular management game, notorious for its addictive nature and ability to single-handedly destroy promising relationships - has returned, with the Beta edition of FM2020 being released last Friday evening.
Monday, 4th November 2019, 3:17 pm
Updated
Monday, 4th November 2019, 3:19 pm
For a bit of fun, we've simmed the game five seasons into the future, and had a peep at how it thinks the Blades squad will look in the 2024/25 season. Click and scroll through the gallery to see United's predicted starting XI, substitutes, and manager.