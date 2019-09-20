Sheffield United: Here's how the Blades have fared in their last 10 matches against Everton

To whet your appetite ahead of the game, here's a look back at how the Blades have fared in their last ten matches against the Toffees. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the previous matches...
1. Everton 3-1 Sheffield United
August 2011: The last time the two sides faced each other, the Toffees knocked the Blades out of the League Cup. Richard Cresswell gave the Blades an early lead, but the hosts fought back to secure a comfortable win. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)
Photo: Chris Brunskill
2. Sheffield United 1-1 Everton
March 2007: A landmark moment in the Blades' last top tier season, United blew a one-goal lead after Paddy Kenny's blunder gifted Everton a penalty, which Mikael Arteta duly dispatched to steal his side a point. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Photo: Laurence Griffiths
3. Everton 2-0 Sheffield United
October 2006: A loss here for the Blades, perhaps most memorable for an irate Neil Warnock calling on referee Dermot Gallagher to retire, after some fairly controversial decisions - including a red card for Claude Davis. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Photo: Alex Livesey
4. Sheffield United 0-0 Everton
December 1993: A gritty draw for the Blades here, in a particularly fiery encounter which saw referee Vic Callow show four yellow cards in a five minute stretch. United went down at the end of the season. (Credit: Allsport UK /Allsport/Getty)
Photo: Getty Images
