Sheffield United: 'Good luck charm' referee in charge for Blades' clash against Burnley

The 37-year-old was in charge of United's 2-0 away win over Everton earlier in the season, and has proved to be somewhat of a lucky charm for the Blades in recent years, with the club losing just once in the eight matches that have been officiated by the referee.

However, it's not just United who have experienced good fortune under Hooper's watch, and this weekend's opponents have fared even better, falling to defeat just once in the ten matches he's overseen.

Chris Wilder's side will head into the Clarets clash in buoyant spirits, after their 1-1 draw away to West Ham United saw them move up to eighth place in the Premier League table, with the joint-best defensive record in the division so far this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conversely, Burnley were put to the sword against Chelsea last weekend, as USA international Christian Pulisic ran rampant at Turf Moor, scoring a hat-trick in his side's comfortable 4-2 victory.

The Clarets have scored in every away game in the 2019/20 Premier League campaign to date, but are yet to pick up a victory on the road.