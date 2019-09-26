Sheffield United: Former Blades forward ends four-month spell without a club after joining League Two side
Ex-Sheffield United forward Jamie Ward has been signed by Scunthorpe United, following a four-month spell without a club after leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.
Ward, who has been capped at senior level for Northern Ireland on 35 occasions, spent two-and-a-half seasons at Bramall Lane with the Blades between 2008 and 2011, and was famously sent off in their 2009 Championship play-off Final loss to Burnley.
He was sold to Derby County midway through the 2010/11 season, and went on to join Nottingham Forest. He subsequently he spent time out on loan at sides such as Burton Albion and Charlton Athletic.
Speaking to the the Iron's official website, Ward revealed: "Obviously, I’m delighted to join the club. I need to start playing football again, first and foremost. I’ve joined a good club, I know a few of the lads and they’ve spoke highly of the club.
“It suits both parties. I’ve not played much in the last 12 months or so - I’ve got to hit the ground running, work had and see what happens in January. It’s all about hard work and that’s what comes with my game naturally anyhow."
The 33-year-old will be hopeful that he can help change his new side's fortunes, as they currently lie slumped second bottom in the League Two table, with just one victory in ten matches.