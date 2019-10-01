Sheffield United duo John Fleck and Oli McBurnie named in Scotland squad ahead of Euro 2020 qualifiers
Sheffield United pair Oli McBurnie and John Fleck have been included in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad, ahead of two key Euro 2020 qualification matches against Russia and San Marino respectively during the upcoming international break.
Fleck has been called up for the Scotland squad before, but is yet to win his first cap for the senior side. The dynamic midfielder had once again been the beating heart of the Blades' midfield this season, and he'll be hopeful of getting a chance to make his Scotland debut later in the month.
McBurnie, who joined United over the summer, has seven Scotland caps to date, but is yet to get off the mark and score his first senior goal for his country.
The nation are currently in a dire run of form, with their hopes of qualifying via current process looking unlikely after picking up just six points from their opening six matches.
However, if progressing from their group isn't possible, then Scotland still have the precious possibility of qualifying via a play-off system, which they earned after winning their UEFA Nations League group last year.
Scotland take on Russia in Moscow on October 10th, before returning home to face San Marino on the 13th.