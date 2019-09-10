Sheffield United defender Jake Wright speaks out on loan move and lauds Bolton youth players
Sheffield United defender Jake Wright has revealed he was delighted to be offered a chance to impress at Bolton Wanderers, after joining the club on a six-month loan deal following their impressive transfer deadline day trading.
After releasing the majority of their first-team squad following the financial crisis that surrounded the club over the summer, Wanderers have been forced to rebuild, with their new owners bringing in nine new signings on September 2nd.
Wright, who will remain with the League One outfit until at least January, discussed his decision to join Keith Hill's side on a temporary deal, and told Bolton News: "I know it was a stressful time for him (Hill), but to get a call that quickly shows that he really wanted me here and that means a lot.
"There was no messing around. As soon as he asked me if I would be interested in playing for Bolton, I was 100 per cent."
The 33-year-old has been on the books at Bramall Lane since 2016, and played an important role in the Blades' promotion to the Championship in his first season at the club.
However, with Chris Wilder now in possession of a host of quality centre-back options, Wright has slipped down the pecking order, and was placed on the transfer list at the end of last season.
The former Oxford United ace went on to describe the experience the Wanderers' youth players - who have stepped into the breach and played regular first team football during the club's struggles - as invaluable, and claimed: “There are some good players here. And I think the young lads have got a massive part to play."
“They should be proud of what they have done. There’s a difference between the lads here and the ones at Sheffield United, you can see how the extra experience has helped them.”