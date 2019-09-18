Sheffield United: Celtic 'plot January raid' for Blades' promising striker following sensational 18-goal loan spell
Celtic are said to be lining up a January swoop for one of Sheffield United's promising young talents, as they look to secure themselves a bargain free transfer at the end of this season.
According to Football Insider, the Scottish giants have developed a keen interest in 19-year-old David Parkhouse, whose contract with the Blades is set to expire next summer – this would allow Celtic to agree a pre-contract deal in January, and sign him on a free transfer at the end of the current season.
The Blades academy product has been on loan at Derry City since last January, where he has been in sensational form, scoring 18 goals in 32 appearances across all competitions, including four goals in one match against Waterford.
The report claims that the club's scouts have been to watch him in action, and will look to move in ahead of any potential rivals and make contact over a potential switch to Celtic Park in the near future.
Parkhouse revealed earlier in the summer that he's eager to prove himself during his spell in Northern Ireland, with an eye to earning a new contract with United. However if Celtic do come calling, the allure of joining a side likely to play European football next season, where he could play a key role, may prove tempting.
Certainly, the Blades have a wealth of attacking options at their disposal, and it may be a difficult task for the teenager to force his way into Chris Wilder's starting XI any time in the near future.
Celtic were also heavily linked with defender George Baldock throughout the summer, but a move for the 26-year-old never came to fruition.
Meanwhile, United are hard at work preparing for their Premier League clash against Everton this weekend. The Blades will be keen to bounce back from their 1-0 loss to Southampton, and will hope to rediscover the form that saw them surprise Chelsea at Stamford Bridge before the international break.