Sheffield United: Blades tipped to swoop for £10m Burnley midfielder in January transfer window
Sheffield United are apparently already making plans to bolster their squad further in the January, with Burnley midfielder Jeff Hendrick emerging as a key target.
The Blades opened their 2019/20 Premier League campaign in solid style, securing a 1-1 draw away at Bournemouth, with Billy Sharp's late equaliser sparking scenes of pandemonium in the away end.
According to a report from the Sun (via HITC), Hendrick, who the Clarets landed for £10.5m from Derby County back in 2016, is Chris Wilder's top target for the January transfer window. The report suggests that, given the wealth of midfielders at Burnley boss Sean Dyche's disposal, they will be able to snap up the 27-year-old for a cut-price fee.
The player's contract is also set to expire next summer, which would aid the Blades further in negotiating a bargain fee for his services.
United enjoyed a highly successful summer transfer window, in which they smashed their transfer record on four seperate occasions, and strengthened in a number of areas with quality, exciting new signings.
Hendrick could certainly add some more quality to the Blades' midfield, and is capable of excelling in both an advanced midfield position or in a deeper role, with his slick passing and his ball retention ability standing out as his key qualities.