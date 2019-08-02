Sheffield United: Blades linked with Premier League-winning midfielder as Chris Wilder targets fresh signings
Sheffield United have been linked with a move for Leicester City ace Daniel Amartey, as Chris Wilder looks to strengthen his midfield options before the summer transfer window closes next week.
The Blades have operated shrewdly in the market throughout the summer, taking their time to acquire quality new players at a reasonable price, while still managing to break their transfer record on three separate occasions so far.
Wilder is still understood to be chasing a new midfielder, and according to Football Insider, the Blades are hoping to sign Amartey from the Foxes.
The Ghana international, who can also operate as a right-back and central defender, has struggled for game time since joining Leicester back in 2016, and could leave the King Power Stadium in search of regular first-team football this summer.
He broke his ankle back in 2018, and has struggled to earn his starting spot back since recovering from the horror injury.
Amartey began his career with Swedish side Djurgardens IF, and went to join FC Kobenhaven, where he won two Danish Cups and the league title during an excellent two year spell.
Much like Lys Mousset, Amartey has the ability to recapture the form that originally saw him earn a Premier League move, and could prove a solid signing for the Blades should they take an interest.
Meanwhile, United are believed to be on the verge of completing the signing of Swansea City striker Oli McBurnie, who is coming fresh off the back of a 22-goal season in the Championship.