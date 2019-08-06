Sheffield United: Blades linked with Leeds United midfield dynamo as deadline day approaches
Sheffield United have been linked with a move for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips, as the player's contract saga continues to rumble on.
After the Whites failed to earn promotion last season, rumours of the 23-year-old's Elland Road exit have circulated throughout the summer, with Aston Villa and Burnley both believed to be keen on the Whites ace.
According to the Athletic (via Inside Futbol), Sheffield United are now keeping a close eye on Phillips' situation, and may look to launch a move before Thursday's transfer deadline.
The report suggests that while Chris Wilder may admire the dynamic midfielder, the club are yet to make a formal approach. This is reflected by the bookies' odds for the Blades to sign the player, with a Bramall Lane switch currently priced at 33/1.
Certainly, United look likely to bring in another midfielder before the transfer window closes, but given that the club have already spent around £40m on new signings this summer, a move for Phillips - whose club won't let him go on the cheap - seems a little unlikely.
Meanwhile, the Blades have been linked with Leicester City midfielder Daniel Amartey, who is looking to reignite his career after struggling for first team football and struggling with injury issues of late.
United are also understood to be hoping to add a new defender to their squad this week, and both Arsenal’s Calum Chambers and Everton’s Mason Holgate have been linked with the club in recent days.