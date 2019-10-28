Sheffield United: Blades linked with Wales international as attention turns towards January transfer window

According to national media reports, Blades boss Chris Wilder will look to bolster his backline in January, despite the club boasting the joint-best defensive record in the division so far this season, alongside Liverpool and Leicester City.

Rodon made his breakthrough into the Swans' first team last season, and has since earned his place in Wales' youthful senior side, making four international appearances for his country to date.

Standing at 6ft 4in., the powerhouse is a formidable figure in his side's defence, but also boasts an impressive first touch and an ability to play the ball out from the back - a necessity for any defender looking to play under Wilder.

(Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

However, the 22-year-old missed his side's 1-1 draw with arch rivals Cardiff City last weekend, and is set to be ruled out of Wales' crucial Euro 2020 qualification matches against Azerbaijan and Hungary next month, after suffering a tendon injury.