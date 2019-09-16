Sheffield United: Blades linked with Scotland U21 international forward
Sheffield United are among a number of sides to have been linked with Motherwell forward James Scott, who has recently broken into the Scotland U21 side.
According to Team Talk, the Blades having joined several clubs in scouting the 19-year-old in recent weeks, with the likes of Everton, Bournemouth and Southampton also believed to be keeping tabs on the youngster.
United showed through their summer recruitment that they're eager to hand youthful players, and indeed those from lower leagues, an opportunity to develop at Bramall Lane, and the Steelmen's star fits the bill in that respect.
It could be argued, however, given the wealth of striking options available to Chris Wilder - David McGoldrick, Billy Sharp, Oli McBurnie, Lys Mousett, etc. - that bringing in another forward isn't likely to be a priority for the Blades in the near future.
The report also reveals that Scott's team mate, David Turnbull, who was tipped to be a summer target of Sheffield Wednesday, is also still in high demand, after his proposed move to Celtic collapsed after he suffered a serious knee injury back in June.
In other news, Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has admitted his exasperation with the VAR decisions that played a part in his side's lost 1-0 to Southampton on Saturday. The Blades were denied a penalty in the second half, despite the ball appearing to strike Saints midfielder James Ward-Prowse's hand while he was in the area.
However, Wilder conceded that the decision not to allow Oli McBurnie's goal was a fair one, as an offside John Egan had distracted goalkeeper Angus Gunn.