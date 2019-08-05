Sheffield United: Blades 'keeping tabs' on two Premier League defenders as Chris Wilder eyes fresh summer deals
Sheffield United have been linked with two Premier League right-backs, as the Blades look to secure further new players before the summer transfer window closes on Thursday evening.
Chris Wilder's transfer plans have come together nicely over the past couple of weeks, with Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson joining on a fresh loan spell, and Scotland international Oli McBurnie sealing a £17m switch to Bramall Lane.
According to the Sun, the Blades are now looking to recruit a new defender, and are said to be in the running for Everton right-back Mason Holgate, with Bournemouth and Burnley also understood to be in contention.
The report states that the Toffees are seeking around £10m for the former England U21 international, and are likely to prefer a permanent deal rather than a loan move.
Meanwhile, the Mirror have claimed that United are keen on Arsenal defender Calum Chambers, who could be set for another loan spell after failing to break into the Gunners' first team over the past five years.
The 24-year-old spent last season on loan with Fulham, who were relegated straight back down to the Championship after a nightmare 2018/19 campaign in the English top tier.
By the looks of things, Wilder is keen to bolster on the right side of defence; eager to add to his current options of George Baldock and Kieron Freeman. The Star also understands that the club are looking to acquire a new midfielder, and will aim to get a deal over the line before the deadline.