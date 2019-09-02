Sheffield United: Blades defender set for Deadline Day switch to cash-strapped side
Sheffield United defender Jake Wright is rumoured to be on the verge of joining Bolton Wanderers, as the financially struggling League One outfit look to re-build their depleted side on Deadline Day.
Club's across League One, League Two, and indeed Europe are set for a busy day of trading, as they look to finalise their squads ahead of this evening's 17:00 deadline.
According to HITC, Wanderers are looking to secure a five-month loan deal for the former Oxford United man, who is rumoured to have undergone a medical with the Trotters on Sunday.
The 33-year-old has been deemed surplus to requirements at Bramall Lane, and was placed on the transfer list when the club announced their retained list earlier in the summer, along with a number of other fringe members of the squad.
At present, United have seven players on the books who are capable of playing in a central defensive role, and Blades boss Chris Wilder will be keen to trim down his wealth of options before the deadline.
Wright has previously played under Wilder at both Oxford United and Halifax Town, but has struggled for first team football in recent times. He hasn't played for the Blades since the spring of 2018, and is likely to leave in the pursuit of more regular first team action.
Meanwhile, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has lauded Wilder's tactical endeavours, following United's impressive 2-2 draw with Chelsea last weekend.
The former Liverpool star claimed the side’s overlapping centre-backs had caused chaos for the Blues, and compared the Blades boss’ innovations to those of Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp.