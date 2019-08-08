Sheffield United: Blades confirm signing of goalkeeper Michael Verrips on four-year deal
Sheffield United have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Michael Verrips, who has signed a four-year deal with the Blades.
The 6ft. 5” stopper has joined on a free transfer, and becomes the fourth goalkeeper on the books at Bramall Lane – with Simon Moore and Marcus Dewhurst also providing first-choice Dean Henderson with competition for his starting
Verrips is renowned as an excellent shot-stopper, and spent last season at Belgian side KV Mechelen. He has previously been on the books of FC Twente, and came through the youth ranks at both SBV Vitesse and PSV Eindhoven.
Discussing his long-awaited move, which was held up by issues with his former club, Verrips told the club's website: “It was nice to train with my team-mates and I'm looking forward to travelling with the squad to Bournemouth.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
"I've been welcomed well and I'm looking forward to the challenge, I've already got a good impression about the club and the people here.”
He continued: "I'm happy with the trust that has been shown in me and I'm looking forward to showing people what I can do."
Chris Wilder has now managed to sign an impressive nine new players this summer, and highlights include fan's favourite Phil Jagileka, and Scotland goal-machine Oli McBurnie. The Star also understands that the club are close to sealing a move for Everton's Mo Besic, with the Blades believed to have submitted their deal sheet before the 17:00 deadline.
Verrips is the ninth addition this summer, following the arrivals of Luke Freeman, Phil Jagielka, Callum Robinson, Ravel Morrison, Lys Mousset, Ben Osborn, Dean Henderson and Oli McBurnie.