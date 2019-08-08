Sheffield United: Blades confirm Mark Duffy has left to join Stoke City on season-long loan
Sheffield United have confirmed that midfielder Mark Duffy will spend the 2019/20 season on loan with Stoke City.
With the Blades recruiting heavily over the summer, and following a contract dispute with the club towards the tail-end of the transfer window, a decision was made to leave the 33-year-old out of their squad, and allow him to play his football with the Potters this season.
Chris Wilder has a number of strong options who could play in the number ten role for him this season, with Luke Freeman and Ravel Morrison likely to be battling it out for a starting spot.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
United are also believed to be closing on a deal for Everton's Mo Besic, with Blades understood to have submitted the necessary paperwork in advance of the 5pm deadline.
With the Premier League season kicking off tomorrow, Wilder will likely be more than satisfied with the club's summer spending, with a host of talented players bolstering the Blades' ranks ahead of the new campaign.