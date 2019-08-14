Sheffield United: Blades ace Oli McBurnie trolls Celtic fans with cheeky tweet following shock Champions League exit
Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has aimed a cheeky Tweet at Celtic, following the club's Champions League qualifying third round exit to CFR Cluj on Tuesday evening.
The Glasgow giants went in to the match confident of progressing to the final play-off stage of the competition, after securing a 1-1 draw in the first leg.
However, their opponents rallied at Celtic Park, as French striker Billel Omrani stole the show with two late goals to earn his side a dramatic victory 4-3 victory (5-4 agg.)
McBurnie, a boyhood Rangers fan, took to social media after the Bhoys were booted out of the competition by the Romanian side, uploading an edited picture of the popular board game Cluedo, with the 'e' replaced with a 'j'.
As to be expected, the message delighted fans of the Gers, while Hoops supporters were less than impressed with the Scotland international's playful banter.
The 23-year-old made his debut for the Blades last weekend, as United secured a precious point in their first Premier League outing in over a decade with a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.
Chris Wilder's side take on Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane this Sunday afternoon, and McBurnie will be hoping for a home debut to remember against Roy Hodgson's Eagles.