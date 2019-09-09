Sheffield United: Blades ace John Egan backs himself to thrive in Premier League after solid start to season

(Photo credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old is currently on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, and will be hopeful of making an appearance in the side's friendly clash against Bulgaria - who England thrashed 4-0 last weekend - on Tuesday evening.

Speaking to the Irish Times, Egan reflected on the step up that he and his Sheffield United teammates have made after being promoted to the Premier League, and said: "You’re playing against top teams every week, so you’re being asked different questions and coming up against the best strikers.

"It can only benefit me and make me a better player. I’m just looking to keep improving and keep doing what I’m doing every week over there and keep doing well.”

The Blades headed into the international break in high spirits, after concluded their opening quarter of matches with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Going on to discuss the difference between the top and second tier, Egan contended: "I suppose the Championship is really physically demanding, playing every Saturday and Tuesday. I think the Premier League is more mentally demanding. You come up against players - you give them one chance, they’re going to take it. Especially in my position, you’re going to have to be focused for every second of the game, because as soon as you allow a player of that calibre in on goal, it’s going to be a goal."

He concluded: “Personally I feel like my performances have been good. I’ve really enjoyed the step up. I’m trying to embrace it and really have a good few games and good season now and show that I belong.”