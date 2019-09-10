Sheffield United: Blades ace Chris Basham reveals area where team must improve & backs side to build on Chelsea performance
Sheffield United defender Chris Basham has highlighted an area where he feels the Blades could look to improve in the coming weeks, ahead of the side's Premier League clash against Southampton on Saturday.
The Blades headed into the international break in excellent spirits, after springing a surprise at Stamford Bridge and earning a precious point with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Chelsea.
Discussing the upcoming game at Bramall Lane, via the Blades' official website, Basham said: "It will be a tough game but following the break it will be one for us to get our teeth into and build on the point we gained at Chelsea.
"I think everyone was going into the start of the season with a feeling of we were not quite 100% sure what to expect.
The 31-year-old went on to reveal where he thinks the side can up their game, and contended: "I think though in all of the games so far we have shown we are capable. I think we have grown into all the games, although I do feel we need to start games better.
"We have had a win and a defeat at home this season but picked up a couple of good points on the road. The next stage is important as we try and pick up our form to get as many points as possible before the next international break.
He concluded: "We'll set ourselves some goals, and we'll try hard to achieve them."
As things stand, United are tenth in the Premier League table, after a solid start to the 2019/20 campaign. The Blades will be mindful of the importance of securing a good result against the Saints, ahead of more challenging encounters against the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool waiting on the horizon.