Sheffield United: Belgian report claims Blades failed in '€10m summer bid' for Champions League sensation
A Belgian report has claimed that Sheffield United were among a number of teams to fail in their attempts to land Club Brugges star Emmanuel Dennis over the summer.
The Nigeria international made a name for himself on Tuesday evening, when he stunned Real Madrid with two first-half goals at the Bernabeu in their 2-2 Champions League group stage clash - the second of which he commemorated by mimicking Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siii' celebration by the corner flag.
According to Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws, the Blades joined French giants Monaco in pursuing the Nigeria international last summer, but both sides failed in their attempts to sign the player, with their respective offers of around €10m falling short of the club's €15m demands.
It's not the first time since being promoted that reports have surfaced regarding the Blades missing out on a burgeoning European talent, with a number of sources suggesting that the club had attempted to land Genk's starlet midfielder Sander Berg during the summer transfer window, only for the player to turn down the chance to make the switch to Bramall Lane.
The 21-year is certainly making a name for himself in both the Belgian top tier and the Champions League, and has scored four goals in all competitions so far in the 2019/20 campaign.
Meanwhile, the Blades' attentions are currently focused on this weekend's clash against Watford at Vicarage Road, where United will be looking to take advantage of their opposition's woeful form and claim another precious three points before the international break.