Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fans raise big money for local cancer charity 

Owls and Blades fans raised more than £4,600 for a local cancer charity at the Steel City Derby.

The match, which took place at Hillsborough earlier this month, celebrated the 25th anniversary of Weston Park Cancer Charity.

Players visited the hospital before the game

In total, fans from both rival teams donated a whopping £4,656 via bucket collection and raffles on the night.

Wednesday stars Cameron Dawson, Steven Fletcher and Morgan Fox donated signed items for the raffle.

Samantha Dixon, CEO at Weston Park Cancer Charity, said: “It was an honour for Weston Park Cancer Charity to be selected as the chosen charity partner at this year's Steel City derby and to be welcomed so generously by everyone at the club.

"We really can’t thank fans enough and have been overwhelmed by their generosity - this is one of the biggest fundraising totals we’ve seen in the history of our partnership with the club and we are absolutely delighted with the takeover success.

"Our thanks also go to our dedicated volunteers, who braved the weather to support us in our mission to create a better life for cancer patients across our region, and to our SWFC ambassadors, Steven Fletcher and Morgan Fox.

"Their pre-match visit to the hospital was a particular highlight and one which went a long way in making treatment a little bit brighter at time when it’s needed the most.”

Weston Park ambassadors Fletcher and Fox visited the hospital in the week prior to the derby, where they greeted staff and patients.

The duo featured on the cover of the match day programme as part of the takeover day, which also saw both the Owls and the Blades wear warm-up t-shirts to support the charity.