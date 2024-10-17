Sheffield to Women's Super League winner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From playing against York Valkyrie at the start of the season in the Betfred Challenge Cup, to playing for them two weeks ago in the Betfred Super League Grand Final against St Helens, it’s been a great year for Sheffield Eagles Women’s player Lisa Parker.

Parker started the season playing in the halves for the Sheffield Eagles Women’s team in the North Championship, but she was given the opportunity by York Valkyrie boss Lindsay Anfield over two months ago to play for them in their remaining nine games of the season following a developing list of injuries in the York squad.

We recently caught up with Parker recently to gather her thoughts on the experience of playing in a Grand Final, going into detail about how her year changed from playing in the Championship, to featuring in a big Grand Final on TV.

“I don’t think I’ve stopped talking about it since the Grand Final, and it’s quite sad having to go back to reality now with university, but I’m really excited for the new season to come”, she said.

Lisa Parker showing her 2024 Women's Betfred Super League winners medal

“It was great to play in front of a record Women’s Super League final crowd. I never thought at the start of the year that I would ever play in front of that many supporters, but I think it shows a real credit to where the Women’s game has gone. It’s grown so much in the last few years, and I’m so privileged to be a part of it.

“It’s honestly been such a surreal year for me. After last year, we (Sheffield) didn’t know if we were going to stay up in the Championship this year, but we did that and we managed to reach the Grand Final, which we sadly lost.

“I genuinely can’t believe that at the start of this year that we were in the Women’s Challenge Cup, never mind being able to play against York, whose first game it was since they had won the Super League the year before this one.

“It was amazing to play against the York girls, some of them are internationals and it was so amazing being able to go up against them, but not for one second did I expect to be able to end the season with them in a Grand Final live on TV and win.”

Parker only started playing Rugby League three years ago when the Sheffield Eagles Women’s side formed ahead of the 2022 season, but she feels that the club’s dual-registration agreement this year has not just only helped herself develop, but other members of the squad at the Eagles too.

“We’ve had a beneficial relationship with York this season, which has allowed players from both sides get some good game time and experiences. We’ve had some of the U19 York girls come to us and get valuable and regular game time, whilst it’s also seen not just me, but others from the Sheffield squad get the chance to feature for York.

“We were given the chance to train with them in pre-season, and when I think back to then, I thought whilst it was a good opportunity, I just didn’t feel that I was ready for that level yet. I felt a bit out of my depth at first, but I’m so grateful for the chance and opportunities that I’ve been given this season to show what I can do.

“The York girls were so supportive with me, I got a strong run of games at the back end of the season where I played left centre, somewhere I’ve not really played before. I was getting quite frustrated at times with certain things, but I felt that they’ve been able to really help me improve my game in certain areas.

“I knew it was going to be a big jump from playing in the Championship to playing in the Super League, especially playing for a top four team. I knew changing positions as well was going to be tough, but I can’t thank everyone enough for helping me do it and helping achieve a win in a Grand Final.”

Parker went on to express how grateful she is to York Valkyrie coach Lindsay Anfield and the rest of the York squad, who welcomed her into their squad and allowed her to be given the opportunity to play in a major final two weekends ago.

“Lindsay has been brilliant with me, she’s such a good coach and everyone looks up to her so much. She’s honestly so respected by everyone in the squad, and I think she’s done such a good job when she’s had so many players missing at the end of the season through injury.

“I honestly was starstruck at first that I was getting to train alongside some of these players, but everyone they’re all so down to earth and they’ve been great with me ever since I got the chance to play for them.”

“My advice to any young girl wanting to establish a career in rugby league to just go for it. I never thought I’d be where I am now, even a year ago. With where the Women’s game is going, I think it gives girls a good opportunity to give it a go and show what they can do. You just need to work hard, and just go for it.”