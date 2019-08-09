Sheffield Tigers aiming for a big home run
Sheffield Tigers boss Simon Stead insists they cannot afford to slip up at home when they head back to Owlerton on Sunday (5.30)
They face Edinburgh in an eagerly awaited Championship clash and are clinging on in the play-off race.
And Stead says the recent team changes to bring the team back up to full strength were made with the play-off race in mind.
“We cannot afford to slip up, particularly at home,” said Stead. “We have to win our remaining home meetings and pick up points away from home.
“It’s a busy time of the season for us with so many fixtures and we need to cash in where possible.
“I’m expecting a good meeting and I’ll be telling my riders to stay focused and get the job done.”
Edinburgh recently brought back club icon Sam Masters in a team reshuffle and Stead admits he will revel in the wide open spaces around Owlerton.
“He’s a good rider for them to have at the top of the team, he has Grand Prix experience and his battles with Danny King and Kyle Howarth will be well worth the admission money,” said Stead.
“They’ve also brought in the spectacular Ben Barker for Cameron Heeps and I expect him to provide fireworks like he always does around here.
“We need a solid all-round team effort and we need our brilliant fans to get right behind us.”
The two clubs are expected to hold talks at the meeting in a bid to establish a new date for last night’s postponed fixture in Scotland.
Rain was falling at the time of the postponement and with more forecast throughout the day the decision was an easy one.
Tigers welcome Todd Kurtz back into the side after his release from Somerset and Justin Sedgmen makes his home debut against the club he started the season with in an ironic twist.
SHEFFIELD: Danny King, Drew Kemp, Justin Sedgmen, Todd Kurtz, Kyle Howarth, Zaine Kennedy, Josh MacDonald.
EDINBURGH: Sam Masters, James Sarjeant, Josh Pickering, Ricky Wells, Ben Barker, Connor Coles, William Lawson.