Sheffield tennis: Newcomer Sutton takes it with ease

Players in the Sheffield and District tnnis finals

istorically it has always been a closed tournament meaning it was restricted to players who live within a twenty five mile radius of Sheffield’s town hall or to members of clubs affiliated to the association. The biggest changes of all saw many of the tournaments events become open events, this meant that players from anywhere at all could compete to stand a chance of winning the substantially increased prize money on offer with the winners of the two main open singles events each receiving £250 each and the runners up £125 each. Another change was the tournament having four sponsors LOJIX LTD a digital marketing agency, DEUCE UK for all your tennis equipment needs and advice, YELLOW MACHINERY for all your earth moving equipment needs and ROBERT LAMB SILVERSMITHS for the highest quality in silverware work.

Just a few places we saw competitors travel from included Harrogate, Stamford, Leeds and Manchester but it was players from Sheffield who reigned supreme on finals day. The Men’s Open Singles saw newcomer Dominic Sutton dominate the final beating last year’s winner James Ledger 6-0 6-1 and only dropping four games throughout the singles event, Dominic Sutton also went on to win the Men’s Open Doubles with partner Sam Salt. The Women’s Open Singles was once again won by Louise Holtum who has won the event seven out of the last nine years, the other two years not entering it. Louise also partnered her sister Jessica Holtum in the Women’s Open Doubles narrowly winning the final in three sets. Louise partnered up with Jason Oldham in the final of the Open Mixed Doubles against Sam Salt and Esther Jones which proved to be an enthralling close fought match with Salt and Jones maintaining momentum from the second set into the third set to win the final.

Some of the closed events saw very closely fought matches with Timothy Unwin from Bradfield Tennis Club beat Christos Liaskos in a long drawn out battle in the Men’s Handicap Singles. The Mixed Handicap Doubles could have tipped to either way in the ding dong battle that pursued, however it was Paul Hattersley and Jennifer Lewis who overcame the opposition of John Clephan and Louise Berwick. The Men’s 45+ Handicap Doubles saw an all Grove Tennis Club members final with John Coldron and Trevor Ward against Simon Hughes and Lazar Karagic with the latter pair only just winning and with only two games between the pairs in each of the three sets.

Open Men's Singles

Round 1.

Alex Smith beat Jake Walker 6-1 6-4.

Round 2.

James Ledger (1) beat Alex Smith 6-1 6-2. Kieron Hinds beat Daniel Carnie (8) 6-3 2-6 6-0. Adam Hamilton (4) beat Christos Liaskos 6-3 6-3. David Gardner beat Charlie Howe (6) 6-1 6-0. James Marsh (5) beat Oliver Beck 6-0 6-0. Josh Bows (3) beat Alex James 6-0 6-0. John Clephan beat Chun Ki Lau (7) 3-6 6-2 10-4. Dominic Sutton (2) beat Nikolai Duffy w.o..

Quarter Final

Josh Bows (3) beat James Marsh (5) 6-2 6-1. Dominic Sutton (2) beat John Clephan 6-2 6-0. James Ledger (1) beat Kieron Hinds 6-1 6-4. Adam Hamilton (4) beat David Gardner 6-3 6-3.

Semi Final

James Ledger (1) beat Adam Hamilton (4) 7-6 6-0.

Dominic Sutton (2) beat Josh Bows (3) 6-0 6-1.

Final

Dominic Sutton (2) beat James Ledger (1) 6-0 6-1.

Open Women's Singles

Semi Final

Esther Jones (2) beat Eleanore Lake 6-1 6-4.

Final

Louise Holtum (1) beat Esther Jones (2) 6-1 6-1.

Open Men's Doubles

Round 1.

Matthew Debney and Sam Low beat David Gardner and Alex Smith 4-6 7-6 6-2. Simon Stringer beat Oliver Beck and Jake Walker 6-3 6-3.

Quarter Final

John Clephan and Richard Scott beat James Marsh and Alex Wood (3) 7-6 6-3. Sam Salt and Dominic Sutton (1) beat Matthew Debney and Sam Low 6-1 6-0. Adam Hamilton and Jack Willis (4) beat Kyle Wright and Qimeng Yang 6-0 6-1.

Josh Bows and Dave Mangham (2) beat Simon Stringer beat and William Stringer 6-1 6-0.

Semi Final

Sam Salt and Dominic Sutton (1) beat Adam Hamilton and Jack Willis (4) 6-2 6-2.

Josh Bows and Dave Mangham (2) beat John Clephan and Richard Scott 6-4 7-6.

Final

Sam Salt and Dominic Sutton (1) beat Josh Bows Dave Mangham (2) 6-2 6-2.

Women's Open Doubles

Semi Final

Jessica Holtum and Louise Holtum (1) beat Jennifer Lewis and Jo Muscroft 6-2 6-4.

Cristina Korakopoulos and Eleanore Lake (2) beat Sarah Everest and Joanne Fitzpatrick 7-5 6-4.

Final

Jessica Holtum and Louise Holtum (1) beat Cristina Korakopoulos and Eleanore Lake (2) 6-4 3-6 6-2.

Open Mixed Doubles

Semi Finals.

Jason Oldham and Louise Holtum (1) beat Thomas Everest Wilcock and Sarah Everest 6-0 6-0.

Sam Salt and Esther Jones (2) beat Josh Bows and Emily Busby 6-1 6-2.

Final

Sam Salt and Esther Jones (2) beat Jason Oldham and Louise Holtum (1) 6-7 6-3 6-3.

45+ Men's Open Singles

Round 1.

Mark Coombes beat Richard Parker 6-2 6-3. Russell Bluff beat Jeremy Parish 6-1 6-3. Czes Wegrzynski beat Myles Collett (3) w.o..

Round 2.

Andrei Voronkov beat Gavin Potter (4) 1-6 3-1 Retired. Dave Mangham (1) beat Mark Coombes, 7-6 6-2. Glyn Smith (8) beat Desmond Edozie 6-1 6-1. Adrian Brady (6) beat Beverley Smith 6-0 6-0. Gary Bridgeman (5) beat Simon Stringer 6-2 6-2.

John Dunseath (7) beat Nathan Hudgell 6-4 6-3. Russell Bluff beat Richard Ford (2) w.o..

Quarter Finals

Dave Mangham (1) beat Glyn Smith (8) 6-2 6-7 [10-8]. Adrian Brady (6) beat Andrei Voronkov w.o..

Gary Bridgeman (5) beat Czes Wegrzynski 7-5 7-5. John Dunseath (7) beat Russell Bluff 6-2 6-4.

Semi Finals

Dave Mangham (1) beat Adrian Brady (6) 6-1 6-4.

John Dunseath (7) beat Gary Bridgeman (5) 6-2 6-7 [10-8].

Final

Dave Mangham (1) beat John Dunseath (7) 7-5 6-4.

45+ Men's Open Doubles

Quarter Final

Adrian Brady and Nathan Hudgell beat Gary Bridgeman and Czes Wegrzynski (3) 7-6 6-4.

Richard Crook and John Dunseath (4) beat Richard Lockham and Richard Williams 6-1 6-2.

Simon Oldham and Craig Thompson (2) beat Jeremy Parish and Simon Stringer w.o..

Semi Final

Dave Mangham and Glyn Smith (1) beat Richard Crook and John Dunseath (4) 2-6 6-2 [11-9].

Adrian Brady and Nathan Hudgell beat Simon Oldham and Craig Thompson (2) 4-6 6-2 [10-5].

Final

Dave Mangham and Glyn Smith (1) beat Adrian Brady and Nathan Hudgell 6-3 7-6.

40+ Women's Open Doubles

Quarter Final

Jennifer Lewis and Jo Muscroft (4) beat Karen Holtum and Ruth Pearson 6-2 6-1.

Denise Bluff and Katarzyna Janasik beat Lena Plaskitt and Janette Reilly (3) 5-7 7-5 [10-6].

Semi Final

Sarah Everest and Joanne Fitzpatrick (1) beat Jennifer Lewis and Jo Muscroft (4) 6-3 6-1.

Denise Bluff and Katarzyna Janasik beat Sally-Ann Brennan and Jackie Lockham (2) 7-5 7-5.

Final

Sarah Everest and Joanne Fitzpatrick (1) beat Denise Bluff and Katarzyna Janasik 6-1 6-2.

60+ Men's Closed Doubles

Final

Wilf Jessop and Czes Wegrzynski beat John Holmes and Bev Smith 6-0 6-0.

Men's Handicap Closed Singles

Quarter Final

Russ Hudgell beat Gary Cooper w.o..

Christos Liaskos beat Mark Mccarrick 6-3 6-1.

Alex James beat John Pickard 7-5 6-4.

Timothy Unwin beat Mike Haywood w.o..

Semi Final

Christos Liaskos beat Russ Hudgell 6-3 5-7 6-4.

Timothy Unwin beat Alex James 6-3 6-3.

Final

Timothy Unwin beat Christos Liaskos 3-6 6-4 6-0.

Men's Handicap Closed Doubles

Quarter Final

Alex James and Mark Mccarrick beat John Pickard and Timothy Unwin 6-4 6-1.

Semi Final

John Cundall and Robert Ward beat Mark Busby and Alan Newsome 6-8 6-1 6-4.

Alex James and Mark Mccarrick beat Paul Hattersley and Alex Spodkiewicz 6-4 6-4.

Final

John Cundall and Robert Ward beat Alex James and Mark Mccarrick 6-2 6-4.

Mixed Handicap Closed Doubles

Quarter Final

Thomas Everest Wilcock and Sarah Everest beat Mike Haywood and Claire Wood w.o..

Semi Finals

Thomas Everest Wilcock and Sarah Everest beat Trevor Ward and Kay Rollings 6-1 6-4.

Final

Paul Hattersley and Jennifer Lewis beat John Clephan and Louise Berwick 6-3 5-7 6-3.

45+ Men's Handicap Closed Doubles

Final