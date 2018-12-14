Sheffield teenager Joseph Pashley wins medals at Scottish Diving Championships

Joseph Pashley won three medals at the Scottish Diving Championships.
Joe, 15, a Meadowhead School Academy student, scooped silver in the men’s three metre synchronized competition, and two bronze medals for 1 one metre and platform diving in Group A category.
Joe trains six nights a week at the Sheffield Diving Elite Development club.
He said he was ‘really happy’ to win medals as it was the first time he had competed in the Group A (16-18 years) category.
Joe has represented Great Britain at the European Diving Championships. where he finished in sixth place.
His aim is to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.