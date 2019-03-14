Sheffield Table Tennis Tournament: Gary Dodd is new men’s singles champion

Gary Dodd is the new Sheffield Open table tennis singles champion, following his debut at the 81st championships sponsored by Redtooth at the Institute of Sport.

Gary, 28, arrived in Sheffield in December and took up a position as store manager in the retail sector.

He currently holds the 80th rating in the England seniors list and is a qualified level one ITTF coach.

His most memorable achievement to date was being selected for the Commonwealth championships in Delhi 2010.

The left handed attacker, who originates from Guernsey and represents Abbeydale in the top flight, ousted defending champion Jack Grant at the semi final stage 11-7, 11-4, 11-8 before dismantling eight time champion Stephen Horsfield in a one-sided final.

Sarah Short (Northern General) now holds the record for the most women’s singles titles, eclipsing Lesley Proudlock’s seven crowns as she stormed through the round robin event without conceding a game.

Sarah and husband Mark achieved an incredible thirteenth mixed doubles title with a straight games victory over Vulcan’s Judi Walker and Luke Tattersall.

Andrew and Stephen Horsfield took their sixth men’s doubles title having won their first, 26 years ago! In a marathon final they overcame the Crookes’ pairing of Mark Short and Pete Morgan 14-12 in the decider.

Mark Short claimed his maiden veteran’s singles crown with a 3-0 score line over Stephen Horsfield, while Trevor Williams took the over 60’s accolade with a 3-2 win over David Rayner (Vulcan). Abbeydale’s Rowan Jones defeated Jake Cutts (Vulcan) 11-8, 13-11, 5-11,8-11, 11-4 in the junior boys final, and Noah van Hoorebeek took the cadets title with a 3-1 win over Ethan Lynn.

The presentation of awards and trophies will take place at the Farm Road Social Club on Friday 17th May.