Last Weekend saw both teams from the Sheffield Steelkings In action.

Saturday saw the Kings take another win in this year's British Para Ice Hockey League!

A short benched Manchester Mayhem team was put to the test for the Kings final home game of the season at IceSheffield.

Stings

Ben O'Brien, Jake Oakley, Daniel Clarke, John Plummer, and Matt Clarkson were the five different goal scorers that secured the Kings victory! And with the Steelkings goaltender duo Jonathan Gill and Andrew Jackson keeping the sheet clean at the other end.

Kings 5 -0 Manchester

The Kings have just 2 games left this season. With the 1st a top of the table. Potential title decider In Peterborough.

Sunday saw your Stings in their final home game of this year's British Para Ice Hockey League season.

Ben O'Brien scores a goal

The Peterborough Phantoms came to town and took two points off our development side, in what became a feisty and ill-tempered game.

With calls being missed for both teams early on, tensions were high as the Phantoms looked to make another example out of the Sheffield B's.

But the Stings set out to try and hold their own against a team littered with international talent.

They did their best in the face of adversity, but now have just one game left to earn some points this season campaign, when they travel to Cardiff in a couple of weeks' time.

Stings 0-9 Peterborough