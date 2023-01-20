Sheffield Steelers' new goalie determined to compete for time between the posts

Lavigne was signed from Manchester Storm this week, on the day Steelers announced a parting of the ways with Oskar Ostlund.
The newcomer is seen as a backup goaltender - and may see little action if Greenfield is healthy and continues to show the sort of form which has so far backstopped Sheffield's bid to win the EIHL trophy.
Lavigne, a 26-year-old from Brampton, Ontario, is full of admiration and respect for Greenfield, but says professional athletes can never settle for being second best.
"I am really looking forward to the opportunity to come in and work hard. Obviously Greenfield has been playing great" he said.
"We played against each other in our first couple of years as pros in north America as well as over here; he is a good goalie.
"But I also know that I am on the same level as him, so my mindset is to just come in and work hard, and earn my stars when I can and make the most of it."
Lavigne sees resemblances between himself and Greenfield.
"I think we are really similar," he says.
"We are both big goalies, both move well, and we both have a technical style that's typical butterfly.
"We have a lot more similarities than we do differences.
"This will be a good opportunity to learn from him and hopefully I will be able to teach him some things as well.
"If you are playing in a competitive league like this and you don't want to be number one maybe it is time to reevaluate what you are doing.
"I am not coming to Sheffield to try and be the backup.
"That is where I am starting because of the season that Greenfield has had - there is certainly no animosity there - it is something to work for."
Lavigne enjoyed his time at Manchester, who brought in American-born goalie Jeremy Brodeur last year.
"I was hoping to stay in Manchester obviously for the season, I was happy and had nothing but appreciation for the team and organisation.
"That being said now the move has been made I am excited about the new opportunity.
"Manchester brought Brodeur in November and the plan was to run the both of us. More teams are doing the two import-situation in this league.
"We were splitting time in the net but with injuries going down the team had to bring in more import forwards so they had to make a decision...and it was me.
"It is what it is. One door closes, and another one opens.
"Having played at Sheffield in an away team I have seen the energy and excitement around them as a whole.
"It seems an excellent opportunity for me to come in and work hard and hopefully provide Greenfield with a couple of days off and show what I can really do and hopefully show the fans of Sheffield that I belong there."