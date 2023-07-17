Sheffield Steelers' giant new centre has big plans at the Arena

Mark Simpson is the second Sheffield Steelers’ new boy who says he wants to make more of an offensive impact than he has been doing elsewhere.

Last week, defenceman Brien Diffley told The Star that it was: “A goal of mine, this year, to do more, offensively.”

His new Steeler team-mate Simpson, a 6ft 5ins centreman, notched a modest 11 points in 33 games at Asiago, Italy, and, before that, didn’t register a point in eight games for KalPa, a Finnish team.

Simpson had relatively humble stats at Stockton Heath, in the AHL, but Steelers’ coach Aaron Fox has seen enough of the 28-year-old to believe he can perform well in all areas of the ice when he debuts in the EIHL.

Mark Simpson

The Canadian skater said of his transition from north American hockey: “I think I could have produced better offensively in Italy and I had wanted to play that game more, in Europe.

“I had always been a producer, especially at junior level, and at school, I didn’t play much Power Play at Asiago at all.

“That played a part in why I didn’t produce as much offence as I can, but I am looking to find a more offensive game in Sheffield” he said.

“I have played professional for three years now and have never really been put in an offensive role at all yet.

“It is intriguing for me to explore that role.

“My game has always been a 200-foot one.

"I am very reliable defensively and strong on the penalty kill but definitely there is an offensive side to my game that I can definitely help the team out with.”

Simpson, who can play both in the middle and on the wing, knows how important it is to ensure the back end is secured.

“I am defensively responsible, good on the face-off dot, I think I’m a pretty good skater for a guy of my stature,” he said.

“I can move well up and down the ice, I think that plays a big part of my game, a good stick and a good vision on the ice.

"Those are qualities I can bring to the game, and hopefully I can find that scoring touch as well.

“People see my height and expect me to be a big fighter, that’s not my style, but I like to be on the ice rather than the penalty box.”

Simpson hopes for ‘a top-six role and some power play time, as well as being a contributor on the penalty kill… those were some of the things that were said’ he recalled.

“Nothing is guaranteed, you have to earn your spot and you have got to earn your ice time.

“It is a privilege to play on the Power Play so I am going to get ready for that and, generally, for training camp.”

Meanwhile, Steelers’ winger Brandon McNally has signed for Romanian club Csíkszereda, playing in the Erste Liga. Csíkszereda finished mid-table in the division last term.

He told the club’s website: “I feel like I still haven’t done my best and I’m working hard every single day to reach my goal.

"I am excited about this new challenge.”

McNally described himself as ‘a versatile player. In every role and in every situation, I am able to deliver what is expected of me. I have adapted to all game situations throughout my career’.