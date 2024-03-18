Sheffield Steelers can be champions on Cardiff Devils' ice on Wednesday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last weekend's brace of wins further strengthened their grip on the silverware they want most.

A regulation victory against second-placed Cardiff Devils will be enough to attach the orange ribbons to the trophy.

Cardiff shut out Glasgow Clan 2-0 on Sunday, but they are running out of games.

They will move heaven and earth to avoid Sheffield winning the title on their own ice - but the truth is they would then only be delaying the inevitable.

They are not the same calibre. They have lost 14 times this season, twice as many as Aaron Fox's side.

Steelers have momentum, but Cardiff are a proud club.

It will make for an absorbing midweek game and one that many of the Orange Army would love to attend - but it is a small rink and they have already been warned not to travel without a ticket.

Steelers owner Tony Smith and trophy...not long to wait now

On Sunday, at Coventry Blaze, Steelers took two more championship points in a match which featured a crazy six goal first period.

Daniel Ciampini and Alessio Luciani had traded goals in the first two minutes.

Then Robert Dowd and Marco Vallerand put the visitors into a 3-1 lead.

John Curran reduced the deficit only for Scott Allen to make it 4-2.

Captain Robert Dowd leads his men at Coventry

The see-saw scoring continued into the second period with Luciani getting his second of the night before Vallerand and Cole Shudra added more to the Sheffield account.

Luciani got his hat trick but Steelers second shorthanded goal of the night, from Ciampini, sewed things up for a 7-4 Sheffield triumph at the SkyDome Arena.

Blaze had outshot Sheffield, but they were handed a lesson in offensive precision - Steelers were effective in 24.14% of their efforts - as well as goaltending.

It was the first time Fox's men had scored seven on the road this EIHL season.

But more noticable achievements lie ahead...and it could be on Wednesday.