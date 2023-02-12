Sheffield Steeler Davey Phillips enjoys scoring double as Great Britain seal three wins

Steelers’ defenceman Davey Phillips emerged with a new reputation as a sharpshooter after scoring two goals in Great Britain’s Euro Challenge weekend romp.

Liam Kirk smiles as GB play Romania. Picture: Dean Woolley

The national team was too strong for Romania, Poland and Japan, recording wins of 6-1, 4-1 and 3-0 respectively.

And Phillips, yet to score in the EIHL this term after 43 games for Sheffield was on target in both the first two games.

He was able to put his feet up, at that point, knowing his work was done, sitting out the victory of Romania.

All six Steelers involved in the tournament will now be focusing on Wednesday’s Challenge Cup semi-final decider against Fife Flyers.

While GB coach Pete Russell can take plenty of positives away ahead of the World Championships.

Romania

Ex-Steeler Liam Kirk smashed the Brits ahead from the right circle in the first period.

Davey Phillips celebrates as GB face Poland. Picture: Davey Phillips celebrates GB v Poland

Team and Sheffield captain, not known for his goal, made it 2-0 with his third of the season so far.

Domestic team-mate Robert Dowd, not wanting to be left out, added his mark with a third at Nottingham Arena.

Romania fired home a reply but Steeler Evan Mosey rubbed in GB’s superiority with goal number four and Kirk helped himself to a double on the scoreboard.

The Maltby winger wasn’t finished there, he set up a goal for Sam Ruopp.

Sam Jones in GB colours against Romania. Picture: Dean Woolley

Poland

GB had to come from behind in Coventry after Dominik Pas got the tip to Maciej Kruczek’s shot from the right point (11:50.)

Russell’s side hit back when Robert Lachowicz cycled out from behind the net to feed Sam Duggan at the back stick. (19:12).

Cam Critchlow tipped-in Johnny Curran’s pass from right-wing to put GB ahead in the second period.

Davey Phillips: unusual scoring star. Picture: Dean Woolley

Phillips scored his second of the weekend with a sweeping shot from the high slot (31:55).

Brett Perlini made the game safe after a two-on-one break (43:23).

Japan

South Yorkshireman Ben Bowns stonewalled Japan on Friday, turning away 32 shots in a superb shut out performance at Milton Keynes in the opening game

He had a spot of luck when Yushi Nakayashiki hit the post but nothing else fazed him after Mike Hammond put away a chance engineered by Ben Lake and Maltby’s Liam Kirk.

Phillips made it 2-0.