Sheffield Stars: Cycle speedway team’s ‘as you were’ committee for 2019 season

Sheffield Stars announced ‘No change’ to the committee for 2019, following the clubs recent AGM.

Rob Mawhood (Chair), Chris Bingham (Vice Chair), Emily Morton (Secretary) and Luke Morton (Treasurer) all remain in their posts for the coming season. Luke Morton also remains Team Manager, with Rob Mawhood assisting when work commitments allow.

One enforced change is that of Club Team Captain. Ed Morton (Stars captain since 2017) has had his transfer to the Edinburgh Falcons confirmed, his role now filled by Laura Watson.

The former World Champion and current GB Womens team captain steps up to combine club captain with that of the Northern League Division Two captain.

Sheffield have been busy upgrading the racing surface for the Graves Centre track. Thirty tonne of shale has been put down, possible thanks to grant aid provided by South Yorkshire Community Foundation.