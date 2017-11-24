Sheffield’s Maisie Bond wins hat-trick of gold medals at Irish diving championships

Have your say

Sheffield Diving’s Maisie Bond landed a hat-trick of gold medals at the Irish Open Diving Championships.

She dominated all her competitions in the 10/11 years age group, winning the 3 metre and platform events by around 40 points.

Elliott Johnson

Grace Ally also had a great championship. She too became a triple medallist, winning gold in the 12/13 years platform event and taking the silver medal on 1 metre and 3 metre springboards.

Elliot Johnson made it a club triple medal hat-trick in the 14/15 years competitions. He won gold on 3 metre and silver medals on 1 metre springboard and platform.

Sephora Ford, in the same age group for girls, brought home two medals, silver on the 1 metre springboard and bronze on 3 metre.

Good performances were also given by Jessica Vega, Molly Bulmer, Isaac Trueman-Marsden, Joseph Pashley, Frankie Curtis, Harrison Hartley, Harrison Case, Oliver Hoban and Owen Harrison. Coach Nigel Mills said it was a great team performance.