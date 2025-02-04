Sheffield runners embrace inclusivity with FORDY RUNS satellite group

This satellite group is growing every week.

For runners of all abilities in and around south Sheffield, a new and welcoming option has emerged. The Sheffield Satellite group of FORDY RUNS, a larger running club, meets every Monday at 6:30am at Kiveton Park, offering a refreshing approach to group running.

What sets this group apart is its unwavering commitment to inclusivity. "We have absolutely no barriers to entry," says a representative from the Sheffield Satellite. "It's totally free, there's no pace that's too fast or too slow, and we welcome absolutely everyone who wants to run as part of a happy group."

This inclusive ethos creates a supportive and encouraging environment for runners of all levels, from seasoned athletes to those just starting their running journey. Whether you're aiming for a personal best or simply want to enjoy a run with like-minded individuals, the Sheffield Satellite group provides a welcoming space to do so.

The scenic setting of Kiveton Park provides a pleasant backdrop for the runs.

For those interested in joining this vibrant running community, further information is readily available.

You can email hello@fordyruns for more details or visit the website at www.fordyruns.com to learn more about how to get involved with this great running club.

Come and experience the joy of running with a supportive and inclusive group!