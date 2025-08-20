Sheffield motorsport star claims maiden Formula 4 victory

Sheffield teenager and rising motorsport star, Rowan Campbell-Pilling, stole the spotlight at Knockhill racing circuit this weekend, securing his first British Formula 4 race victory with a dominant performance.

The 18-year-old won the third, and headline, race of the weekend. Rowan took the lead from the start, passing the pole sitter before the first corner and dominated the race from there.

The win was the perfect ending to a hugely successful race weekend for the Yorkshireman, who claimed pole position in qualifying for the first race of the event, in which he secured a podium finish.

Recognising his impressive overall display, Rowan was also awarded the Pirelli Hardest Challenger Award for the best combined finishing positions over the three races – securing his team, Dronfield-based JHR Developments, a set of high-quality Pirelli P-Zero tyres for testing.

Speaking after his victory in the feature race, Rowan said: “I’m over the moon to have secured my first F4 win. A massive thank you to my team for giving me a great set up this weekend.

“It’s not been an easy start to the season as I’ve been getting used to the new car, but we’ve been working hard as a team and everything really clicked this weekend, I couldn’t be happier.

“I can’t wait to kick on from this as we reach the business end of the season.”

Supporting Rowan are his partners Exol Lubricants, Altitude PR, H Harrold & Sons, Hydra Creative, Simoda, Glu Recruit, UXGlobal and Made in Sheffield.

Outside of racing, Rowan is a Children’s Champion and Ambassador for The Children’s Hospital Charity – for whom he has raised £25,000, between an intense Formula 4 training schedule and his Sixth Form studies, helping to support the hospital’s patients and their families.

Rowan is proud of his roots and is eager to represent the Steel City, and the wider region, wherever he goes, proudly standing as Sheffield’s only Formula 4 driver.

His next race will take place at Donnington Park on 29-30 August. British F4 races are broadcast live on ITV.

https://www.rowancampbellpilling.co.uk/