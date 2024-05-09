Sheffield MCC Foundation Hubs eyeing up the chance of a final at Lord’s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Young cricketers from state schools in Sheffield are eyeing up the chance to play at Lord’s this summer as part of a national competition run by MCC Foundation, the charitable arm of MCC. Teams from both the Sheffield Boys and Girls MCC Foundation Hubs programme are set to play in the first round of the competition this month with the prize of playing in the final at the Home of Cricket in July.

Last year, the Guildford and Bolton girls Hubs made the final as well as the Bradford and Reading boys Hubs with Guildford and Reading taking their respective crowns making it a day for Southern success.

Sheffield’s MCC Foundation Hub lead, Mumtaz Ali, explained: “The MCC Foundation Hubs is a superb opportunity for young cricketers to showcase their talent which has been overlooked by potential county boards, it also provides excitement at the chance of playing at Lords Cricket Ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“All Hubs are equally important because they provide an equal opportunity to players of less able backgrounds to be given access to free coaching and opportunities to play elite competitions.

Last years Girls Hubs winners, Guildford Girls Hub, with the trophy

“The MCCF Competition will allow each Hub to come forth with their talent in cricket and become a timeline on a potential cricketer who may have the chance of playing for England one day.

“This pathway is unique for talented cricketers which was never apparent before.”

The MCC Foundation Hubs Finals Day will see the conclusion of a 20-week long programme that will see state-educated boys and girls aged 16 and under from 126 sites across the nation competing against one another for a chance to play at the Home of Cricket. The first part of the programme between January and April provides 10 weeks of free weekly cricket sessions in Hubs across the UK who are then invited to take part in the MCC Foundation Hubs competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A recent £1 million funding boost from the MCC and the ECB has allowed the programme to expand from 77 Hubs across the UK last year, to 126 this year with plans to reach 150 Hubs and 5,000 young people in 2025.

This year there has been a particular focus on increasing female participation which has resulted in a 53% increase in the number of girls on the programme compared to last year.

MCC Foundation Director, Dr. Sarah Fane, said: "MCC Foundation is passionate about breaking down the barriers to accessing cricket and enabling thousands of young people to fulfil their potential through the game. The Hubs programme is seeing fantastic growth and we strive to continue this year on year to provide more opportunities for state educated boys and girls across the UK.”

The MCC Foundation Hubs programme was launched in 2012 and in that time over 24,000 young people from state schools across the UK have taken part.