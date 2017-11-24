Sheffield international diver Clare Cryan targets place in Irish national team

Clare Cryan, the Sheffield international diver, has represented Great Britain at the World Student Games and was Scottish champion in the 1metre springboard in 2015. Now she’s trying to get into the Republic of Ireland team!

And the 23-year-old Sheffield Hallam University graduate has already set down a marker by winning the 1m and 3m springboard events at the Irish open championships in Dublin.

Claire, who recently moved to Shamrock Diving Club in Ireland, said: “It’s been a bit of a whirlwind “, said Clare, just back from holiday in Miami. “I arrived last Thursday and was competing two days later”.

“I’m now training with the Irish team with the aim of winning one of the places for next year’s European Championships”.

Clare, from Ecclesall, qualifies for selection as her dad’s parents were born in the Republic of Ireland.

She intends to live in Dublin and find a coaching job there.

It’s been an exciting year for the former Silverdale school pupil, who is also a former Socrates Ladies footballer, spent nine and a half months on a cruise ship, touring the US and Caribbean, performing in a diving variety show.

Clare was a great ambassador for Sheffield Diving during a 15 year diving and coaching career that brought many national and international honours.