Sheffield Hawks U13 girls show spirit against League Lladers Lock Lane

After a short break for Easter, Sheffield Hawks U13 Girls returned to action with a tough away fixture at Lock Lane on Wednesday, April 23.

The game started brightly, but an early knock-on from the Hawks gifted Lock Lane possession, allowing the home side to open the scoring quickly. Sheffield Hawks responded with determination, forcing an error from the restart and earning a golden opportunity just 10 metres out, only for Lock Lane’s strong defence to hold firm.

Despite further attacking opportunities, including a chance from the halfway line, the Hawks couldn't capitalise, and Lock Lane extended their lead with a second try down the left edge. As the pressure mounted, an unfortunate trip saw Alyssa sin-binned. Still, even with a player down, Sheffield Hawks showed grit to keep the scoreline manageable against a powerful Lock Lane outfit.

By half time, Lock Lane had scored four tries, converting two, leaving the Hawks trailing 20–0.

Sheffield Hawks’ defenders square up to a Lock Lane attack.

The second half saw a much-improved performance from Sheffield. Taking advantage of a Lock Lane handling error, the Hawks hit back with two quick tries from Alana. Her first conversion attempt was narrowly wide, but she made no mistake with the second, reducing the deficit to 20–10 and sparking hopes of a comeback.

Lock Lane, however, responded smartly, reclaiming possession with a pinpoint kick-off that found touch. They quickly crossed the try line twice on the right edge, converting one to stretch their lead. A third try followed, this time on the left, although the referee warned Lock Lane’s number four for dissent.

Despite the gap on the scoreboard, the Hawks continued to show tremendous fighting spirit. Lilly’s brilliant tackle forced Lock Lane into touch, giving the visitors another attacking platform. Some expansive play saw the ball move from wing to wing, before Amelia crashed over from close range just before the final whistle. Amelia Harper’s conversion attempt agonisingly clipped the crossbar and fell short.

Final score: Lock Lane 34, Sheffield Hawks 14.

It was a spirited second-half performance from the Hawks, who will take plenty of positives into their next fixture after pushing the league leaders hard on their home turf.

