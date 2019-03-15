Sheffield Half Marathon: the route, how to enter and road closures on the day

Have your say

With just a month to go, runners and volunteers are gearing up for the Sheffield Half Marathon.

A major event in the UK’s running calendar, the race attracts thousands of competitors every year raising many thousands of pounds for a wide range of charities and causes.

Entrants will be treated to beautiful Peak District scenery as they run

Entries are still open, and the race organisers have announced details of the route, challenges and road closures ahead of the big day on April 14.

What is the route for the Sheffield Half Marathon?

Starting at 9.30am at Arundel Gate, the route features stunning Peak District views. Runners will head out to the south west of the city, down Eccleshall Road and past Endcliffe Park.

Entrants will then go down Knowle Lane and face a challenging climb to Ringinglow, before looping round along Sheffield Road and past Eccleshall Wood, before heading back into town up Eccleshall Road South.

The finish line will be near the town hall, and will be surrounded with an area in which runners can celebrate their achievement with food and drink.

What does the race involve?

The race incorporates a 'triple test'. Entrants will have the chance to be crowned 'King or Queen of the Hill' in a timed climb, triumph in a 10K downhill sprint and cross the finish line first to lift the title.

Entrants must be over 17 on the race day. Entry includes chip timing, medal, t-shirt and a goody bag.

Will there be any road closures?

Due to the large number of entrants, road will be closed in Sheffield. These have been announced in advance so that people can prepare to avoid these areas when travelling.

Arundel Gate closed from 04:00 to 16:00

Norfolk Street from 04:00 to 16:00

Surrey Street closed from 04:00 to 16:00

Pinstone Street closed from 04:00 to 16:00

Furnival Gate closed from 04:00 to 14:00

Charles Street closed from 04:00 to 13:40

Union Street closed from 04:00 to 13:40

Division Street closed from 08:30 to 13:40

Backfield closed from from 08:30 to 13:40

Wellington Street closed from 08:30 to 13:40

Charter Row (northbound and southbound) closed from 08:30 to 13:40

Moore Street (Northbound) closed from 08:30 to 13:35

Moore Street (Southbound) closed from 08:30 to 13:35

A61 Ring Road closed both ways between Bramall Lane and Broomspring Lane from 08:30 to 13:30

Ecclesall Road closed from 08:00 to 13:30

Ecclesall Road South closed from 08:30 to 13:05

Ringinglow Road closed from 09:00 to 12:50

Sheephill Road closed from 09:00 to 12:00

Hathersage Road closed from 09:00 to 12:45

Causeway Head Road closed from 09:00 to 12:30

Devonshire Terrace Road closed from 09:00 to 12:30

Dore Road (Eastbound) closed from 09:00 to 12:30

Rushley Road closed from 09:00 to 12:40

Limb Lane closed from 09:00 to 12:40