Due to the cancellation of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - China Cup event, the International Skating Union made the announcement that Sheffield would take over the spot in the hectic Figure Skating calendar.

The MK John Wilson Trophy will be held at iceSheffield, marking one of the biggest figure skating events held in the UK since Sheffield hosted the European Figure Skating Championships back in 2012.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is the Grand Prix of Figure Skating?

The International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series of seven senior competitions is open to the top ranked men and women’s singles, pair skaters and ice dance couples.

The Sheffield Grand Prix will sit fourth in the calendar, following America, Canada and France. Japan and Finland will host rounds five and six before a final takes place in Turin, Italy.

Organizers say that the series of Grand Prix events will set the tone for the 2023 European and World Figure Skating Championships.

Japan's Rika Kihira performs during the exhibition gala at the ISU Grand Prix of figure skating Final 2019

The success of the bid has generated excitement amongst the British figure skating community.

“We work tirelessly to ensure that ice skating is a sport for everyone and bringing this prestigious event to Sheffield is sure to inspire a future generation of skaters” CEO of British Ice Skating Michelle Draper explains.

“For three days the eyes of the figure skating world will be on the UK and we can’t wait to show the passion that exists across the country for our sport. We are extremely grateful to UK Sport and Sheffield City Council for backing our bid.”

Shaun Lough, General Manager of iceSheffield who host the three-day event, is also delighted with the announcement. “It is fantastic that such a major international skating series event will be held in the UK for the first time, and we are absolutely thrilled that at iceSheffield we get to be the first UK ice rink to hold this prestigious event on the ice calendar.”

“We can’t wait to be hosts and welcome some of the top skaters from around the world and show them what we have to offer at iceSheffield and in this great city.”

China pair Peng Cheng (right) and Jin Yang (left) compete during the 2019 Grand Prix of Figure Skating

When does the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating take place and how much are tickets?

The ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating will take place from the 11 - 13 November at iceSheffield.

Ticketing information and more details on the figure skaters taking part will be made available over the next few weeks through the British Ice Skating website.

We will of course keep you updated with more information as and when it comes to hand.

ISU Grand Prix events in 2022