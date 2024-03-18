Sheffield Eagles Wheelchair side take on Bedford Tigers in friendly

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was a game of two halves with Sheffield playing some of their strongest players early in the game who gave way in the second half to less experienced and newer players as part of Head Coach Greg Brown’s plan to maximise game time for all before the season starts.

Sheffield opened the scoring as Joe Wink-Simmonds found space on the left hand side, adding the conversion to stretch the score. Chris Haynes powered his way through shortly afterwards after a break, with Wink-Simmonds also on target with the kick to put the Eagles further ahead, but that lead was reduced shortly afterwards as Aymun Khan capitalised on an error at the restart by the home side and went in for the Tigers first away try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haynes added his second of the day which Ben Wilson was unable to convert before Scotland international Midge Hartley broke through the Red and Gold line to keep the Tigers in touch. The Eagles responded as April Brooks managed to ground the ball, despite being fouled in the process.

Sheffield Eagles 2024 Wheelchair side

Barry Grayson added a towering conversion to his name, but it wasn’t long before the Eagles were back behind their sticks as Mark Jones had found his way over for the Tigers.

With the score 22-14 at half time, both sides shuffled players significantly for the second stanza. Scotland international Pete Lauder scored the first of his tries from the kick off, before Jones and Khan added further scores and popular youngster Marley Bellamy added a brace which saw the Tigers stretch an overall lead.

James Birchnall restored some pride for the home side, before Lauder managed to sneak in again, but the final word of the day went to teenager Will Brooks who found himself in space on the right side to close the gap in a game where the focus was very much not on the scoreboard, but on two new clubs giving their extensive membership an opportunity to do what they love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield EaglesShaun Orton, Will Brooks, Joe Wink-Simmonds, Vicky Brooks, Chris Haynes. Interchanges: Barry Grayson, Ben Wilson, April Brooks, Helen Calder, Julie Fimusanmi, Jack Johnson, Stuart Wilkinson, Jenny Pearson, James Birchnall.

Tries: Joe Wink-Simmonds (9), Chris Haynes (17, 26), April Brooks (37), James Birchnall (75), Will Brooks (80)

Goals: Joe Wink-Simmonds 2/2, Ben Wilson 0/2, Barry Grayson 1/1, Will Brooks 0/1

Bedford Tigers

Rick Rodgers, Pete Lauder, Scott Robertson, Midge Hartley, Trevor Moisey. Interchanges: Mark Jones, Ian Brown, Aymun Khan, Stuart Bellamy, Marley Bellamy, Shaun Glover, Nathan Hudson, Dan Horne, Oliver Fountain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tries: Aymun Khan (18, 50), Midge Hartley (32), Mark Jones (39, 44), Pete Lauder (41, 77), Marley Bellamy (66, 73), Nathan Hudson (69)

Goals: Midge Hartley 1/3, Mark Jones 0/2, Nathan Hudson 4/4

Referees: David Butler / Ewan Clibbens