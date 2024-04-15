Sheffield Eagles Wheelchair side bow out of RFL Challenge Trophy semi-final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The West Midlands side, featuring the Wales co-captain Gary Preece and experienced Wales player turned head coach Alan Caron trailed 6-8 at one point in the match, but over turned the gap to knock the Eagles out, before going on to beat Edinburgh Giants in a golden-point final.

For the Eagles, the day saw plenty of positives throughout. Greg Brown named his strongest available 8 players to challenge for honours and challenge they did, laying down a marker in their first game running up a 26-0 score over Hull Kingston Rovers, with Chris Haynes the star of the show with two tries to add to Steve Reilly, Ben Simpson and Joe Wink-Simmonds’ touch downs.

Round 2 saw the Eagles beat former Super League side Warrington Wolves 12-4, with Vicky Brooks and Will Brooks the try scorers.

Sheffield Eagles Wheelchair side in action

A first victory over North Wales Crusaders in any form of competition came in Round 3 as the Eagles won the match 12-6. Haynes was the hero, having already scored a try, he charged down Stephen Halsey’s drop goal attempt which would have given the Crusaders a 7-6 win, regathering and powering downfield to score, with Ben Simpson adding the conversion to make the game safe.

The final game of the group stages saw Widnes Vikings, formerly Mersey Storm, kept scoreless as Reilly, Simpson, Haynes and Will Brooks ran up the tries with Joe Wink-Simmonds adding a single conversion.

Reilly’s try and a conversion and penalty goal from Simpson put the Eagles in front of Hereford Harriers in the semi-final, but it was a bridge too far for the Red & Golds who were unable to replicate last year’s final appearance.

“Reaching the semi-finals is excellent and where we would expect to be now with this group” commented head coach Greg Brown.

“It proves last year’s final appearance wasn’t a fluke which many people thought having got there after only being in existence for a couple of years. We are genuine challengers at this level and only a week after having attended the RFL 4s in Wigan with one of the largest contingents, it shows that the Eagles have very much arrived on the scene.”

Round 1 – Eagles 26 – 0 Hull Kingston Rovers

Stephen Reilly, Chris Haynes, Will Brooks, Vicky Brooks, Ben Simpson. Interchanges: Joe Wink-Simmonds, James Birchnall, April Brooks

Tries: Stephen Relly 1, Chris Haynes 2, Ben Simpson 1, Joe Wink-Simmonds 1

Goals: Ben Simpson 2/2, Joe Wink Simmonds 1/3

Round 2 – Eagles 12 – 4 Warrington Wolves

Chris Haynes, Vicky Brooks, James Birchnall, Will Brooks, Joe Wink-Simmonds. Interchanges: April Brooks, Stephen Reilly, Ben Simpson

Tries: Vicky Brooks 1, Will Brooks 1

Goals: Joe Wink-Simmonds 2/2

Round 3 – Eagles 12 – 6 North Wales Crusaders

Stephen Reilly, Chris Haynes, Joe Wink-Simmonds, Will Brooks, Ben Simpson. Interchanges: James Birchnall

Tries: Chris Haynes 2

Goals: Ben Simpson 2

Round 4 – Eagles 18 – 0 Widnes Vikings

Stephen Reilly, Ben Simpson, April Brooks, Will Brooks, James Birchnall. Interchanges: Vicky Brooks, Joe Wink-Simmonds, Chris Haynes

Tries: Stephen Reilly 1, Ben Simpson 1, Will Brooks 1, Chris Haynes 1

Goals: Ben Simpson 0/1, Joe Wink-Simmonds 1/3

Semi Final – Eagles 8 – 14 Hereford Harriers

Stephen Reilly, Joe Wink-Simmonds, Ben Simpson, Will Brooks. Interchanges: April Brooks, Vicky Brooks

Tries: Stephen Reilly 1