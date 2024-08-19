Sheffield Eagles suffer defeat to Batley Bulldogs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Eagles were defeated on Friday evening by Batley Bulldogs, 14-24 in the Betfred Championship at Olympic Legacy Park.

Batley took an early lead in the game as Jonny Mitsias was first to react to James Glover’s offload attempt. He passed the ball wide to Hooley, who ran 60 metres to score under the posts, before a Josh Woods conversion took the score to 0-6.

Batley added another try to their score in the 15th minute following quick hands in their attacking line, as the ball made its way out wide right to Elliot Kear, who swan-dived over the try-line.

Batley added another 6 points to the score-line, bringing the game to a 16-0 lead in the 22nd minute. The visitors opted for a kick through the defensive line on the last tackle which found its way into the hands of Hooley to add a second try to his game.

Eagles defending against Batley on Friday

The Eagles hit back instantly following a Batley error inside their own 10 metres. The ball was collected by Joel Farrell, who played the ball right through the line to an open Ben Jones-Bishop on the wing. Cory Aston’s touchline conversion attempt fell just wide of the sticks.

Batley were awarded a penalty in front of the sticks just shy of half time, in which they opt for goal. Woods made no mistake from 10 metres out to pull the score further away to 6-18.

The Eagles opened the scoring in the second half through centre Glover, as he made a charging run through the Batley line, before crashing over the try-line.

Hooley found his hat-trick shortly after for the visitors to put a bit more breathing space between the two sides. The ball was well worked to the right hand side for the full-back to crash his way over the try-line. Woods' conversion took the scores to 8-24.

Sheffield scored late on through Kris Welham, which was later converted by Aston, but it wouldn't be enough as the Eagles fell to a 14-24 defeat.

The Eagles are back in Betfred Championship action this Sunday as they face a trip to the DCBL Stadium where they will take on Widnes Vikings (3pm).