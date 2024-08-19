Sheffield Eagles season ‘not gone yet’ despite 14-24 defeat to Batley Bulldogs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Eagles fell to a 14-24 defeat against fellow Yorkshire rivals Batley Bulldogs in round 20 of the Betfred Championship.

Sheffield crossed over three times thanks to winger Ben Jones-Bishop and centre duo James Glover and Kris Welham.

On the side’s defeat to Batley, coach Keith Senior said: “it’s always an interesting one after a defeat, I’d love to say that we got beaten by a better team but Batley did the basics, completed, ground it out and did what they needed to do.”

“We compounded ourselves again by just creating error, penalties and the majority of the game was played in our half when we started building the tempo, when we started building with momentum […] we showed the quality that we’ve got.”

Sheffield Eagles players during their match against Batley Bulldogs.

Batley maintained possession in the early stages of the match with Luke Hooley and Elliot Kear both scoring in the opening fifteen minutes.

Hooley added another to his tally with just over a quarter of the match gone with Sheffield creating their first convincing attempt of the match shortly after as Ben Jones-Bishop crossed over in the corner.

Batley added a successful penalty to their tally just before half time with the West Yorkshire side going into the break with a 4-18 lead.

The Eagles were able to score first after the break with James Glover crashing over the try line with 12 minutes gone of the second half.

Batley’s Hooley then crossed over for his hat-trick try as he gave the visitors some breathing space in the latter stages of the tight encounter.

Sheffield’s Kris Welham scored the last try of the match but it wasn’t to be for the home side as they fell to a 14-24 defeat at the Olympic Legacy Park.

On the remainder of the season after this fixture, Senior said: “it hurts, it’s got to hurt but you can’t dwell on it they’ll go home tonight and hopefully they’ll get to review the game they get to watch it and they’ve got to self analyse it.”

“They just need to come back in a more positive attitude, the season’s not gone we’re dissapointed because we still had second position in sight and if we’d had boxed these next three games off we’d had been a real good position to do that.”

Sheffield Eagles men's squad return to the road next weekend as they face Widnes Vikings on Sunday 25th August at the DCBL Stadium.