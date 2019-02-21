Sheffield Eagles match against Widnes Vikings postponed 

Sheffield Eagles’ match against Widnes Vikings on Sunday has been postponed by mutual agreement as the Cheshire club battle financial issues.

The Vikings were relegated from the Super League at the end of last season but are now facing the threat of administration after a planned takeover fell through.

This week it was announced that Widnes were unable to pay staff wages due to a “significant cash-flow gap”, just three months into the Championship season.

Sheffield Eagles released a statement this afternoon that read: “Discussions are ongoing with regards to ensuring the Vikings survival and it was felt appropriate to postpone the fixture.

“This was done in conjunction with the Eagles and Widnes have passed on their thanks for the club’s support on this matter.

“The thoughts of the Eagles are with all those connected with the Vikings.

“No further comment at this stage will be made.”

