Sheffield Eagles legend announces retirement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Eagles legend Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e has announced his retirement from professional Rugby League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 40-year-old has called time on a playing career which has seen him record many achievements, which has included playing in Super League for Castleford Tigers, and on the international stage for Samoa.

Laulu-Togaga'e joined Sheffield Eagles back in 2011 and he helped them reach the Championship Grand Final, where they were narrowly beaten by Featherstone, but over the course of the next two years, the full-back helped the Eagles secure back-to-back Grand Final wins in 2012 and 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After five years in South Yorkshire with the Eagles, QLT moved on and went on to feature for the likes of Toronto Wolfpack, Halifax Panthers, Castleford Tigers and Newcastle Thunder, before he secured a move to Keighley Cougars in 2021, where he was given the opportunity to play alongside his son, Phoenix Laulu-Togaga'e.

QLT scores against Bradford Bulls in 2023.

After a brief stint with Keighley, QLT returned to Sheffield in 2022 and he went on to play a further two seasons with the club, but he sadly missed the entirety of the 2024 campaign after he suffered a heart attack in training a year ago.

Sheffield will take on Castleford Tigers on Friday, January 10, in Laulu-Togaga'e's testimonial game, which will actually be his final game before hanging-up his boots and it's one in which he hopes to take to the field for.

Tickets remain available for the match, and can be purchased via the official Sheffield Eagles club website.