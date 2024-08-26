Sheffield Eagles have ‘got a choice to make’ after defeat to Widnes Vikings.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A second-half comeback wasn’t enough for the Eagles as they fell to a 35-20 defeat against Widnes Vikings despite a brace from returning winger Matty Dawson Jones .

The damage was done in the opening forty with the Vikings scoring three unanswered tries to lead by 19-0 going into the break.

Sheffield now sit in fourth but on equal points with third placed Bradford and only one point behind second place Toulouse with five matches remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, all is not lost with coach Simon Brown believing that the team have a choice to make as they head into the closing stages of the 2024 season.

Ben Jones Bishop scoring against Widnes Vikings.

“Of course, [we’re] dissapointed we were confident that we could get something here and we just showed up for fifteen minutes really,” said Brown.

“Like we say we’ve got a choice to make what do we want to do this season really we’ve had a lot of adversity probably looking from the last few performances we’re not really coping with it well but we’ve got a chance and that’s all we need.”

After a slow start which saw the visitors down by 19 at the break the Yorkshire side scored sixteen points in six minutes in a second half comeback which ultimately wasn’t enough for the victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re going to have to fix up a few things very sharply and I think a lot of it’s a mindset going into games,” said Brown.

“Kicks out on the full it’s just not good enough and we’ve got to review them we’ve got to be honest with each other, we’re a good team and we’re positive but we’re just not showing it at the minute.”

The Cumbria side opened the scoring in the sixth minute as Rhodri Lloyd collected a crossfield kick to touch down near the sticks.

Shane Grady then crossed over a first half brace with a 40th minute drop goal from Tom Gilmore giving the home side a comfortably looking 19-0 lead at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Eagles weren’t giving up without a fight as they crossed over three times in six minutes through Matty Dawson-Jones and Jesse Sene-Lefao with the winger scoring a brace.

Widnes then created some breathing room for themselves as they crossed over twice more through Mike Butt and a former Sheffield player Matty Fozard to bring their total up to 35.

Ben Jones-Bishop crossed for a late consolation try with three minutes to go but it was too little to late for the Eagles who will now look to return to winning ways against Toulouse Olympique next Saturday.