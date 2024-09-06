Sheffield Eagles gearing up for their ‘biggest game of the season’ against Bradford Bulls

Sheffield Eagles must put in a “big performance” to return to winning ways this weekend as they face Bradford Bulls in a 3rd vs 6th matchup.

Last weekend Sheffield fell to a 32-12 defeat against Toulouse Olympique making it four matches without a win but centre Kris Welham is hopeful that returning home will give the side the push they need to return to the winners circle.

On the loss last weekend, Welham told the Eagles: “it’s four games now we haven’t got a win, it’s very unlike us and we haven’t really gone on a losing streak like that.”

“We feel a victory is only around the corner, and we all know that one win can get your confidence back up and get your season back on track.”

Sheffield Eagles' centre Kris Welham.

The Eagles will be looking to claim their first win of the season against the Bulls as they fell to a 28-10 defeat at the Odsal Stadium in May.

The Bulls will be troublesome opposition as they look to continue their bid for second place in the Betfred Championship with only one point between them and Toulouse Olympique.

On their fixture against Bradford, former Bull Welham said: “we know that they are above us in the league table, so it would be nice to go out there and claw some points back on them.”

“We just need to stick with it, keep performing how we want to play and play to the game plan set out, then hopefully we can get something this weekend against Bradford.”

Sheffield’s coaching staff have made two changes to this weekend’s 21-man squad with Kyle Wood and Aaron Murphy set to make their returns after missing last weekend's trip to France.

The hooker and second rower replace Bayley Liu and Connor Bower as the side look to claim their first win since the start of August.

On the team selection, hopeful returnee Welham said: “it was a bit tough for me last week, but I’m hoping to be back in contention this weekend. I don’t normally miss games; I don’t like to miss games either.”

“We know we need to put in a big performance this weekend, and hopefully I will be able to help play a part in that and contribute in any way that I can.”

The two sides will face off on Sunday at the Olympic Legacy Stadium at 3 pm in round 23 of the Betfred Championship which has been dubbed Sheffield’s ‘heritage’ match in celebration of their 40th anniversary.