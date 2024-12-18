Sheffield Eagles enter Betfred Wheelchair Super League for 2025

Sheffield Eagles' application to join the Betfred Wheelchair Super League next season has been accepted.

Off the back of last season’s success, which saw the Eagles beat Gravesend Dynamite in Hull to win the Wheelchair Championship Grand Final, the Eagles will now compete at the highest level of Wheelchair Rugby League for the first-ever time in only their fourth season as a wheelchair side.

The Eagles will be joined by Edinburgh Eagles, and both clubs will join Leeds, London, Halifax, Wigan and Hull FC in the competition for 2025.

In addition, Warrington Wolves have been confirmed to join ahead of the 2026 season, allowing them an extra year to prepare for a return to the elite level.

David Butler, Chair of Trustees for Eagles Foundation said “Our progress through the Championship has been well documented as we lost every game we played in our debut season in 2022. Through perseverance and determination, our core group of players have steadily improved, resulting in being crowned champions in an undefeated 2024 campaign, which also saw Chris Haynes make his England debut.

“Whilst Super League is the next logical step to test our first team squad, we have also accepted a place in the Regional Activity which will see us launch a third team, in addition to fielding a Super League reserve grade team, at Sheffield Eagles for the 2025 season, which will ensure that everyone who wants to play Wheelchair Rugby League at our club can do so at an appropriate level, ensuring the continued growth and sustainability of our Wheelchair RL section."